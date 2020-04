Nairobi — COVID-19 cases in Kenya rose to 142 Sunday after the government announced 16 new cases.

So far, four people have succumbed to the virus, and the numbers are included the 142.

Nine of the new cases were people put on quarantine on arrival from countries abroad where coronavirus cases have been confirmed, according to Mercy Mwangangi, the Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi.

Developing story... ..