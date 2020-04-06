Namibia: Presidency Statement on Emergency Package for Coronavirus

Presidency dismisses with dismay message on social media linking the President and First Lady to the distribution of the Emergency Package announced by Government

The Presidency has learned with disgust and dismay about a message posted on social media alleging that “MobiPay a company owned by Friends of President Geingob reportedly chosen to distribute emergency COVID-19 funds”. This message was posted following the announcement of the N$8.1 billion Emergency Package by Government to assist with COVID-19.

There is no doubt that the message, which is ostensibly aimed at misinforming the nation, was crafted and posted by people who are on an unending but failed crusade to tarnish the name of President Geingob and the First Lady. It is, however, regrettable that even at this time where Namibians need to come together to combat the imminent threat posed by this pandemic, people still resort to spreading disinformation.

The Government has put in place Task Force to deal with all logistical arrangements related to COVID-19. In line with President Geingob’s call for transparency and zero tolerance for corruption, and to assure taxpayers that the funds earmarked for COVID-19 will be used for the intended purposes, the Task Force has measures in place within its governance structure to ensure accountability.

It should therefore be noted that the Presidency is not involved in the procurement process of goods and services, and such campaigns of disinformation undermine the seriousness with which Namibians should deal with COVID-19.

The Presidency calls upon the nation to unite and not to be distracted in their quest to defeating this deadly virus. Let us all abide by the guidelines and stay safe.

