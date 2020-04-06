Rwanda: Top Govt Officials Forfeit April Salary to Support Vulnerable Citizens

Senior government officials including Cabinet Members, Permanent Secretaries and heads of parastatals, among other senior leaders will forfeit April's salary to contribute to social protection of vulnerable citizens.

This was announced through a statement issued by the Office of Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente.

According to a statement released on Sunday evening, the move is in solidarity with the most affected Rwandans during an ongoing lockdown aimed at containing the coronavirus or COVID-19.

The lockdown, which has halted movement of everyone other than those offering essential services, was recently extended for two weeks, end on April 19.

In response to the challenges affecting vulnerable households during the COVID19 containment period, the government on March 28, launched a support initiative to vulnerable families who have been affected by the lockdown aimed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

President Paul Kagame had in March said the government will do everything possible to support Rwandans, especially those whose sources of livelihood have been interrupted.

The support comes in handy for a section of Rwandans, especially those living in urban centres without a salaried income.

The food relief is being drawn from the country's National Strategic Grain Reserve under the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources which is used in case of food shortage.

In addition to government support, many able citizens country-wide have also willingly made their contributions to help their vulnerable neighbors.

Through voluntary schemes putting together money and other essential groceries such as food, able citizens have come together to provide essentials for families that need help during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

The efforts are largely being done at village level, in communities, corporate organizations, in religious institutions as well via social media.