Rwanda: Bakame Eyes Coaching Career

AS Kigali goalkeeper Jean-Luc 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye has revealed he plans to pursue a coaching career as soon as he hangs up his gloves in the near future.

The veteran goalkeeper who has played for the country's biggest football clubs has enjoyed a stellar footballing career as a player and won countless trophies at both national and club level.

Speaking to Times Sport, the goalkeeper said his future is destined to opening a new chapter in a coaching role as a goalkeepers' coach.

Bakame, 32, revealed he still has at least three years between the sticks before he thinks of retiring to help nurture the next generation of goalkeepers.

"I want to pursue a coaching career as soon as I retire because I feel I still have something to offer in the development of football in the country. I want to grow my coaching career so I can gain experience to become a great goalkeepers' coach," he said.

"I enjoyed good times as a player and I want to be a coach who can inspire youngsters to become great goalkeepers who can achieve even more than we did," Bakame said.

Bakame enjoyed a successful career as a player and won major trophies in every top club he played for in Rwanda.

He played for former club ATRACO (now-defunct) since 2006 and inspired his team to CECAFA Kagame Cup after beating Sudanese giants Al Merreikh in Khartoum, Sudan, back in 2009.

The keeper joined APR FC the following season where he led the army side to three league titles, three Peace Cups and one CECAFA Kagame Cup in 2010 before joining arch rivals Rayon Sport in 2013.

With Rayon Sports, Bakame won league titles in the 2013/14 and 2016/17 seasons as well as Peace Cup in 2016.

He is also part of the Blues' side that reached the quarter finals of CAF Confederations Cup in 2018 before he joined Kenyan side AFC leopards the following season on a two-year deal.

He now plays for AS Kigali.