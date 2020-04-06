Rwanda: Tributes Continue to Pour in for DJ Miller

The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Tributes continue to pour in for one of Rwanda's finest DJs, Virgil Karuranga, aka DJ Miller, who passed away this morning, April 5 at King Faisal Hospital.

The 29-year old reportedly succumbed to heart related complications after he developed signs of a stroke.

The sad news about his death was confirmed by DJ Toxxyk, Miller's fellow member of Dream Team DJs, who was waiting for his body at King Faisal Hospital.

A grief-stricken DJ Toxxyk confirmed to The New Times: "Yeah, he passed on this morning. It's so sad! I am now waiting for his body."

Bruce Twagira, DJ Miller's close friend, told The New Times that the DJ had no illness until he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

DJ Miller had established himself as one of the most famous and respected DJs in the country, spinning the discs at major music events and festivals for the past half-decade.

He was the co-founder of Dream Team DJs, established in 2013, alongside DJ Toxxyk, Karim and DJ Marnaud.

Tributes

Tributes poured in on social media since the news of his death broke, as a number of celebrities in the entertainment industry including musicians, fellow DJs, and media personalities lead the tributes to the deceased.

Artistes including The Ben, Nirere Shanel, Charly na Nina and others led tributes to the prominent DJ, who is survived by a wife and a six-month old daughter.

Lion Imanzi wrote: "So sad to hear about the untimely passing of this gentle giant and great deejay/artiste. You will be greatly missed! #RIPDJMiller"

"This is unbelievable! You are gone too soon brother... till we meet again!" said former Miss Rwanda, Doriane Kundwa.

Singer Yvan Buravan said: "One of the best DJs, my big brother from high school, a kind and funny soul full of life and, suddenly... .we lose you? Rest in peace brother. My condolences to your wife and baby and the Dream Team DJs family. Miss you big time!"

Oda Paccy commented: "I don't know what is wrong with this Year! RIP brother. You will be remembered forever. We will always pray for you! May Lord comfort your family and friends."

Queen Cha added: "This is so heartbreaking! RIP Miller! Gone too soon!"

Uncle Austin wrote: "This is unbelievable. Miller, you can't be gone brother!"

