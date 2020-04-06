Nigeria: Coronavirus - Five More Patients Recover in Lagos

Five more patients have recovered from COVID-19 infection in Lagos State, after testing negative to the infection twice, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu,who is also the state's Covid-19 Incident Commander, made the announcement on Sunday.

He said the patients, comprising two males and three females, have been discharged from the infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, after having two negative results.

"These five patients have been discharged to reunite with their families. This brings to a total of 29, the number of patients who have fully recovered and have been discharged from our facility at Yaba."

As of Sunday, the confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria stood at 224, Lagos has 115 cases, while the remaining cases are spread across many states in Nigeria.

A total number of 29 patients have recovered in Lagos and have been discharged while two deaths have been recorded in the state so far.

Two citizens of the United States have also been evacuated from the facility, bringing the total number of active cases being managed at the state's facility to 87.

Meanwhile, the state governor encouraged citizens to continue cooperating with the government in order to put an end to the spread of the virus.

"Although, there is a strong indication that the state is winning the battle against COVID19, it is imperative that we remain steadfast to curtail the spread. I strongly advise that we continue to observe Social Distancing," he tweeted.

He also urged citizens not to stigmatise the discharged patients and give them all the support they deserve.