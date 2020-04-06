Nigeria: JAMB Develops Mobile Application to Ease Admission Process

In order to make the admission process easier and accessible for candidates, the <a target="_blank" href="http://jamb.org.ng">Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board</a> (JAMB) has developed a mobile app they can be used instead of visiting CBT centres.

The app enables candidates to access the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) for all their admission-related issues from the comfort of their homes, the agency said.

It said the development is coming as some institutions are about to conclude their admissions processes.

CAPS is an admission flow chart through which a candidate can accept or reject admission offers.

Candidates can also print admission letters and proceed to the institution for further admission processing.

The Market Place feature in CAPS provides a mechanism for the institutions to source for candidates who may not have chosen the institution for admission consideration.

In its weekly bulletin sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, the spokesperson of the board, Fabian Benjamin, said all the candidates need to do is to download the JAMB CAPS mobile app on their phones.

He said candidates who are still expecting 2019 admissions from any institutions need not visit any CBT centre or cyber cafe to check their admissions status for necessary action.

Usage

He said candidates are to login to the JAMB CAPS mobile app with the phone number they had used for the UTME registration.

"After login, the candidate will then key in his Registration Number and click on ENTER to get started. A verification process would be carried out on the provided information and if successful, an OTP code would be sent to the provided mobile number. The candidate is to enter the OTP code and click on VERIFY to complete the verification exercise," he said.

The spokesperson said upon the completion of verification, the candidate would be taken to the requisite admission page which has his/her admissions information to accept or reject the admissions offer, accept or reject transfer consideration by institutions that have if any, as well as accept or reject market place consideration by institutions.

He said the candidate will also see their O'level results and other biodata.

"If candidates accept their offers of admission, they are to proceed to register online for the requisite academic session in their institutions of choice," he said.

He said candidates are advised to take advantage of this mobile app to check their admissions status as JAMB staff are working from home to ensure that the public is adequately served and all processes are active.

Issues

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the federal government has ordered the closure of all Nigerian institutions to help contain the spread.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) also embarked on an indefinite strike after the expiration of its two weeks warning strike on March 23 over the non-payment of salaries of their members who failed to enrol into the federal government's IPPIS, a payroll software mandated for all public officials.