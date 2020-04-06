Nigeria: Enugu Health Commissioner Is Dead

The Enugu State commissioner for health, Anthony Ugochukwu, has died.

A statement from the family on Saturday said the professor of medicine died on Friday from kidney failure.

A statement signed on behalf of the family by a younger brother of the deceased commissioner, Kingsley Ugochukwu, stated that he died "after a prolonged but valiant battle with chronic kidney disease".

According to the statement, late Mr Ugochukwu "was until his death a Consultant Surgeon, Professor of Medicine, serving Commissioner for Health, Enugu State and immediate past Provost of ESUT College of Medicine, Enugu State".

Enugu govt condoles with late Health Commissioner's family

The Enugu State Government has expressed its "deepest condolences" to the family of Mr Ugochukwu.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Aroh, the state government also condoled with the entire medical community and the people of Oji River Local Government Area.

Mr Aroh stated that the state government was deeply saddened by the demise of Mr Ugochukwu "who passed away on Friday, 3rd April, 2020, after a long battle with chronic kidney disease as already announced by his family".

"The Enugu State Government is very proud of the various contributions made by Prof. Anthony Ugochukwu, in the different capacities he had served the state, particularly as Commissioner for Health, until December 2019 when he was kept out of duty due to this health challenge".

The state government therefore beseeched God to grant his soul eternal rest and also "grant us all the fortitude to bear this great loss".