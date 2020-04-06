Nigeria: Niger Relaxes Curfew, Directs Civil Servants to Resume Work Monday

5 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Laleye Dipo

The Niger State government has relaxed the curfew imposed on the state in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The curfew had first been slammed on the state from 8am to 8pm, but was later reviewed to from 10am to 12 midnight.

The chairman of the state Task Force on Covid 19, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane, announced the further relaxation of the curfew on Sunday, saying people can now move from 8am to 2pm daily.

Matane said the action is to enable people stock food items in their homes.

He also directed civil servants on grade levels 1-12, who had been working from home, to resume their normal official duties Monday.

In addition, Matane, who is also the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), directed that markets will now be opened from 8:00am to 2:00pm to enable the people buy food stuff and other essential things and go back to their houses, adding that: "The marketers are expected to adhere strictly to all precautionary measures as spelt out by health officials."

He however maintained that the 12-border entry points to the state will remain closed, pointing out that "intra and inter state movements of people and vehicles across the state remain banned".

Covid-19 has not recorded any positive case since the outbreak but has been monitoring and isolating those that have had contacts with positive patients.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.