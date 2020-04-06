Nigeria: Air Peace Delivers Govt's Medical Supplies to Fight Coronavirus

The federal government has taken delivery of its first batch of medical supplies in the fight against the spread of coronavirus pandemic and for the treatment of the infected.

Air Peace aircraft Boeing 777 with registration number 5N-BWI, landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from Istanbul, Turkey on Saturday night.

An inside source disclosed that the flight left Nigeria early Saturday for the seven-hour flight to Turkey and was able to lift the supplies and returned to Nigeria before midnight.

The source also disclosed that this was the first batch of the medical supplies from the federal government, noting that the airline would leave for China Monday for another batch of medical supplies from the federal government.

"Air Peace will also deliver another supplies for the federal government. It will leave for Beijing on Monday for 15 hours non-stop flight to China with its B777-ER with registration number 5N-BVE," the source said.

The Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace, Mrs. Toyin Olajide, on behalf of the airline, gave kudos to the federal government for its efforts to rid Nigeria of the coronavirus disease, noting that the Nigerian government is way ahead of some countries in the fight against the virus, which is devastating mankind.

"The management of Air Peace commends the federal government for being proactive in the preparation for emergencies, preventing the spread of the virus and also providing the kits and other medical equipment for the treatment of those infected by the pandemic. This shows that government is ready to fight this disease and it is even more prepared than the governments of some of the advanced nations in the measures and strategies adopted to eradicate the virus," Olajide said.