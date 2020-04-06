Nigeria: Lagos Discharges 10-Year-Old, Four Other COVID-19 Patients

The Lagos State Government has discharged a 10-year-old and four other COVID-19 patients at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

This brings to 29 the number of COVID-19 patients who have fully recovered and have been reunited with their families.

Announcing this Sunday, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said: "Today, I am happy to inform you that five more patients comprising two males and three females, including a 10-year-old girl have tested negative twice to COVID19

"These five patients have been discharged to reunite with their families. This brings to a total of 29, the number of patients who have fully recovered and have been discharged from our facility at Yaba."

He said although there was a strong indication that the state was winning the battle against COVID-19, it was imperative that residents remain steadfast to curtail the spread.

Sanwo-Olu said: "I strongly advise that we continue to observe social distancing. Let us stay at home and stay safe to save lives

"I want to also use this opportunity to advise Lagosians against stigmatising the discharged patients. We need to do all we can to support them to get over the experience as soon as possible."

He also used the opportunity to thank the frontline health workers, members of the Lagos State Health Family and the Emergency Operations Centre for their hardwork.