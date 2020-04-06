Nigeria: Lagos Announces Death of 36-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient

5 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Sunday said the state has recorded the death of a 36-year-old Nigerian man, who died of COVID-19 in the state.

Abayomi announced the death through his Twitter handle on Sunday, saying that it was the death of second COVID-19 patient recorded in the state.

"We lost a #COVID19 patient; a 36-year-old Nigerian, male, who died in a private facility on April 4, 2020.

"The total number of #COVID19 patients who have died are now two," he said.

Abayomi, however, did not disclose further information about the medical history of the patient.

He added that one of the state's COVID-19 patients had been evacuated, making it two COVID-19 patients evacuated from Nigeria back to their country.

*️⃣We lost a #COVID19 patient ; a 36 year old Nigerian🇳🇬, male who died in a private facility on 4th April, 2020. Total number of #COVID19 patients who have died are now 2

*️⃣One case was evacuated bringing total evacuated to 2

Let's #StaySafe #ForAGreaterLagos

-- Prof. Akin Abayomi (@ProfAkinAbayomi) April 5, 2020

The commissioner disclosed that one COVID-19 patient was discharged on April 4, bringing the number of COVID-19 patients who had fully recovered and discharged from the state's facility to 24.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had earlier on Sunday confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Lagos, Abuja and Edo.

Out of the 10 new cases, Lagos has six, while Abuja and Edo have two cases each, bringing Nigeria's confirmed COVID-19 cases to 224.

Currently, Lagos has 115 cases, making it the state with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country. (NAN)

