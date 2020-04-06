Nigeria Now Has 232 COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Case Update from the Nigeria Centre from Disease Control
5 April 2020
By Opeyemi Kehinde

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded eight new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 232 nationwide.

"Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 5 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT and 1 in Kaduna State

"As at 09:30pm 5th April, there are 232 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-three have been discharged with five deaths.

"There are 232 confirmed cases, 33 discharged, 5 deaths," a tweet thread on its official Twitter handle: @ncdcgov, stated on Sunday night.

It further added that Lagos now has 120 cases, FCT - 47, Osun - 20, Oyo - 9, Edo - 9, Bauchi - 6, Akwa Ibom - 5, Kaduna - 5, Ogun - 4, Enugu - 2, Ekiti - 2, Rivers -1, Benue - 1 and Ondo - 1.

Daily Trust reports that Lagos state government had earlier today confirmed the death of a 36-year-old COVID-19 patient, making it the second coronavirus patient to have died from the virus in the state.

The Lagos state government had also discharged another five #COVID19 patients on Sunday following their successful treatment at the Infectious Disease Centre in Yaba.

As at 09:30 pm 5th April there are 232 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-three have been discharged with five deaths pic.twitter.com/jnWgSFGTUh

-- NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 5, 2020

