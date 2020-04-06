Nigeria Now Has 232 COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Case Update from the Nigeria Centre from Disease Control

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded eight new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 232 nationwide.

"Eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 5 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT and 1 in Kaduna State

"As at 09:30pm 5th April, there are 232 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-three have been discharged with five deaths.

"As at 09:30pm 5th April, there are 232 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Thirty-three have been discharged with five deaths.

It further added that Lagos now has 120 cases, FCT - 47, Osun - 20, Oyo - 9, Edo - 9, Bauchi - 6, Akwa Ibom - 5, Kaduna - 5, Ogun - 4, Enugu - 2, Ekiti - 2, Rivers -1, Benue - 1 and Ondo - 1.

Daily Trust reports that Lagos state government had earlier today confirmed the death of a 36-year-old COVID-19 patient, making it the second coronavirus patient to have died from the virus in the state.

The Lagos state government had also discharged another five #COVID19 patients on Sunday following their successful treatment at the Infectious Disease Centre in Yaba.

-- NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 5, 2020