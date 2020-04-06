Kenya: Adagala Wants KPL Season to Be Completed

5 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Muhoroni Youth chairman Moses Adagala has rubbished those calling for the Kenyan Premier League season to be cancelled saying it is too early for such proposals to be made.

Adagala, who took over the management of Chemelil Sugar Football Club mid this season, was however hopeful that the league will resume in May.

The league was suspended following the coronavirus outbreak.

Posta Rangers tactician Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo is one of the coaches who has been vocal in saying the league should be cancelled and opposed handing the season's title to league table leaders Gor Mahia.

"Some proposals being made by football stakeholders are not timely. We believe in God and are hopeful that the league will resume for we cannot wish bad things to last in our lives forever," Adagala told Nation Sport.

He added: "As Chemelil Sugar we shall not be party to any decision to cancel this season. We are bottom of the table but that doesn't mean we say the league should be cancelled so that we start afresh."

Relegation bound Chemelil Sugar are at the bottom of the KPL log with nine points after 23 rounds of matches,

The veteran football administrator said that in case the league doesn't resume then all football administrators should come up with a credible way of finding the winner and the teams to be relegated instead of using boardroom decision by few people to settle scores or vendetta against the teams they don't like.

He declared that struggling Chemelil Sugar were capable of avoiding relegation and had in fact set the target of finishing in the top 10.

