South Sudan: Country Confirms First Coronavirus Case

5 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Garang Malak

South Sudan confirmed it first coronavirus case on Sunday afternoon, being the last country to join the rest of the East African countries embattling the global pandemic.

Speaking on Sunday at press conference in Juba, First Vice-President Riek Machar, who is also the deputy chairman of South Sudan's High-Level Taskforce on coronavirus, confirmed the case.

"The Ministry of Health's Rapid Response Team went to the clinic and collected the samples the same day. The initial test came positive. A second run of the confirmatory test also returned positive," said Dr Machar on Sunday.

"The patient is a 29 year old female who arrived in the country from Netherlands via Addis Ababa on February 28, 2020. She has no history of underlying or pre-existing illness. She is currently in isolation and is in good health," he added.

For South Sudan, it was always a matter of when not if the novel coronavirus disease would arrive in its territory.

Recovering from a seven-year civil, the country hosts many expatriates as UN workers, peacekeepers and businesspeople. It also imports almost everything, meaning interaction with the outside world is routine.

On Sunday, the Taskforce urged all citizens to follow and respect preventive measures issued by Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.