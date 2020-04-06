Kenya: KPL Season Suspended Indefinitely

The Kenyan Premier League (KPL) 2019-20 season has been suspended indefinitely, CEO Jack Oguda has confirmed.

The league had been halted for three weeks following government's directive against public gatherings following the coronavirus pandemic, but now, KPL, through a statement signed by Oguda, has revealed the league will remain suspended.

"Kenyan Premier League wishes to inform clubs participating in the 2019-20 KPL season and all stakeholders that league fixtures remain suspended owing to the difficult time we are all experiencing at the moment," the statement reads in part.

"We will issue an update on when league fixtures will resume as soon as the current situation improves. We urge everyone to stay safe and adhere to the precautionary measures announced by the Government," it adds.

With discussions on the fate of the current season going on, KPL has clarified that matches will resume once the coronavirus is contained and the 2019-20 season will, therefore, have to end before another season kicks off.

Gor Mahia currently leads the standings with 54 points having played 23 matches.

Some stakeholders argue that the current season should be brought to an end and K'Ogalo declared champions, while others want the season scrapped and to start afresh once everything returns to normal.