Kenya International Set for Tusker Return

Kenyan international Boniface Muchiri could be on his way back to Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Tusker.

The forward last year went for trials with US fourth-tier side FC Golden State Force, impressed and was in line to getting a professional contract.

The speedy forward, however sustained a groin injury and travelled back to Kenya to heal as he worked on his documentation.

Nation Sport has, however reliably learnt that the player has had a change of heart and intends to rejoin Tusker. He still has a running contract with the Ruaraka-based side,

"He has made up his mind and wants to play for Tusker. He knows what is best for him and his decision has been respected by all the concerned parties," a reliable source told Nation Sport.

Tusker recently shared a video of the player fully darning in the club's attire speaking on the current coronavirus epidemic, a clear indication they have welcomed him back.

"We are hoping that we will be back in our routine soon but at the moment I would like to urge everyone to stay safe and bond with family. We have to pray and take good care of ourselves and those we love," he said,

On the injury recovery process - "I am feeling good and stronger. I am in good shape and working to get fit in preparation for action once everything is back to normalcy," he said.

Muchiri was Tusker's top scorer last season with 12 goals.