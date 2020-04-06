Nigeria: NNPC Calls for Calm After Coronavirus Case in Estate

A positive coronavirus case involving an occupant of one of the apartments in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) staff estate located in the Garki area of Abuja, caused a scare among residents on Saturday.

Although the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) team was invited to evacuate the victim before disinfecting the affected apartment, residents were still afraid the virus may have spread before the intervention.

But, the NNPC in a statement dismissed insinuations about a possible mass outbreak and spread of the deadly virus in the estate.

NNPC spokesperson, Kennie Obateru, said the corporation was fully aware of all actions taken by the NCDC over the singular case.

Mr Obateru said the reported COVID-19 infected individual in the estate was, for now, an isolated incident.

He said the case involved a non-member of staff of the corporation, who developed symptoms of the disease following his recent return to the country from his trip to the United Kingdom.

The NNPC spokesperson said the case was confirmed positive by the NCDC after a laboratory test.

Prior to the test, he said all residents of the affected apartment were promptly moved out and placed in protective isolation.

NCDC officials later took steps to disinfect the flat and its adjoining areas to eliminate the chances of community infection.

The NNPC said it also embarked on public awareness campaigns including sharing information with the residents on the dangers of the virus.

"We have also provided guidelines on successful self-supervised isolation to ensure strict adherence to all NCDC prescribed safety measures designed to tackle the COVID-19 global pandemic," Mr Obateru said.