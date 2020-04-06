Rwanda Discharges 4 People That Have Recovered From COVID-19

Rwanda has today discharged four people who have recovered from COVID-19.

This is the first batch of recoveries ever since Rwanda reported the first COVID-19 case on its soil on March 14.

The new development means Rwanda remains with 98 active cases of COVID-19, out of 102 confirmed cases.

The discharged four people include three Rwandans and one Burundian who have been undergoing treatment at the Kanyinya health facility dedicated to COVID-19 cases.

According to medics, these were tested and found negative of the virus, thus the decision to discharge them.

Information released from the Ministry of Health indicates that all patients are under treatment in stable condition in designated health facilities.

"The majority are asymptomatic, and no patient is in critical condition."

The Kanyinya facility has about 8 Intensive Care Unit beds, but according to information, no patient has required the use of these.

Globally, 234,687 people are said to have recovered out of the 1,216,422 people that have been infected with COVID-19. About 65, 710 are said to have succumbed to the disease.