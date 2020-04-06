Rwanda Discharges 4 People That Have Recovered From COVID-19

5 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

Rwanda has today discharged four people who have recovered from COVID-19.

This is the first batch of recoveries ever since Rwanda reported the first COVID-19 case on its soil on March 14.

The new development means Rwanda remains with 98 active cases of COVID-19, out of 102 confirmed cases.

The discharged four people include three Rwandans and one Burundian who have been undergoing treatment at the Kanyinya health facility dedicated to COVID-19 cases.

According to medics, these were tested and found negative of the virus, thus the decision to discharge them.

Information released from the Ministry of Health indicates that all patients are under treatment in stable condition in designated health facilities.

"The majority are asymptomatic, and no patient is in critical condition."

The Kanyinya facility has about 8 Intensive Care Unit beds, but according to information, no patient has required the use of these.

Globally, 234,687 people are said to have recovered out of the 1,216,422 people that have been infected with COVID-19. About 65, 710 are said to have succumbed to the disease.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.