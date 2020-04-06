Rwanda Confirms Two More COVID-19 Cases

5 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

Rwanda on Sunday, April 5, confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total recorded positive cases to 104.

However, four of these have recovered and were discharged on Sunday. This was the first batch of recoveries ever since Rwanda reported the first COVID-19 case on its soil on March 14.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new cases were identified in the exercise of tracing people who came into contact with COVID-19 confirmed cases.

The Ministry's statement continues to stipulate that patients are now being treated in designated health facilities, adding that none of them is in critical condition.

So far, the majority of those who have tested positive have been travelling from Dubai.

As the number of confirmed cases surge, the Government has taken several measures to curb the spread of this pandemic, the recent one being extending the COVID-19 lockdown to 15 more days. It will go through April 19.

Globally, coronavirus cases have risen to more than 1,200,000, while the death toll now stands at over 68,000 and more than 250,000 recovered cases.

How to prevent the pandemic?

Some of the precautionary measures to follow so as to tackle COVID-19 include; avoiding unnecessary travels to countries with this pandemic, avoiding body contact (handshakes and hugs) and frequently washing hands with soap and water or disinfect their hands using sanitizer.

The measures also include avoiding touching the nose, eyes or mouth before washing hands.

Citizens can also call 114, a Rwanda Biomedical Centre toll-free number, for further guidance.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.