Rwanda Confirms Two More COVID-19 Cases

Rwanda on Sunday, April 5, confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total recorded positive cases to 104.

However, four of these have recovered and were discharged on Sunday. This was the first batch of recoveries ever since Rwanda reported the first COVID-19 case on its soil on March 14.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new cases were identified in the exercise of tracing people who came into contact with COVID-19 confirmed cases.

The Ministry's statement continues to stipulate that patients are now being treated in designated health facilities, adding that none of them is in critical condition.

So far, the majority of those who have tested positive have been travelling from Dubai.

As the number of confirmed cases surge, the Government has taken several measures to curb the spread of this pandemic, the recent one being extending the COVID-19 lockdown to 15 more days. It will go through April 19.

Globally, coronavirus cases have risen to more than 1,200,000, while the death toll now stands at over 68,000 and more than 250,000 recovered cases.

How to prevent the pandemic?

Some of the precautionary measures to follow so as to tackle COVID-19 include; avoiding unnecessary travels to countries with this pandemic, avoiding body contact (handshakes and hugs) and frequently washing hands with soap and water or disinfect their hands using sanitizer.

The measures also include avoiding touching the nose, eyes or mouth before washing hands.

Citizens can also call 114, a Rwanda Biomedical Centre toll-free number, for further guidance.