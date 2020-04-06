Kenya: It's Free to Get Tested for COVID-19 in Kenya - Health CAS

5 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Margaret Njugunah

Nairobi — Testing of the coronavirus by the Ministry of Health is free for anyone who meets the testing criteria.

This is according to Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Mercy Mwangangi who was addressing rumors that Kenyans are being charged to get tested for the virus.

"Fellow Kenyans, testing by MOH - Ministry of Health - is absolutely free for anyone who meets the testing criteria. There is no need to amplify rumors to the public," Mwangangi said.

The CAS has also urged Kenyans to report anyone who has recently traveled into the country and has not self-quarantined.

This comes two days after Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi was arrested for allegedly failing to go into self-isolation after arriving from Germany.

His arrest was in accordance with the Public health act which gives the state powers to quarantine any person infected with a virus until he or she heals and ceases to be a danger to the public.

As of April 4th, Kenya had 126 cases of the coronavirus.

More than 1,169,210 cases of infection, including 63,437 deaths, have been reported in 190 countries and territories around the world, according to an AFP tally compiled around 1900 GMT Saturday based on official sources.

