Kenya: Governor Mutua Urges KPLC, Water Firms to Waive Bills Over COVID-19 Meltdown

Nairobi — Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has called for more measures to cushion Kenyans during the tough economic times brought about by coronavirus.

He specifically wants the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) and water companies countryside to waive bills for at least six months so as to cushion Kenyans.

"The electricity waiver can be up to a certain level of usage that is enough for household use for lighting and other household appliances use. Overconsumption can then be charged," he proposed, "Businesses and industries' bills should also receive a 50 percent discount to cushion them during these slow economic times."

In places like Hong Kong, the government is considering offering the unemployed people up to Sh15,000 to ensure they meet their basic requirements.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, there are 4 million youths who are not unemployed in the country.

He pointed out that, "It is at times like these that we need to remember that Kenya is not only for the able and rich."

He further called on the National Treasury to waive VAT charges on cooking gas and paraffin, a move he says will allow Kenyans channel the remaining cash to other basic commodities.

The Governor said he has already waived water charges for households in his county from next month until the end of the year.

"The majority of Kenyans live from hand to mouth and struggle to make ends meet. There is a need to cushion them using practical measures which only reduce profits of some companies without affecting their operations," he said.

The only other county known to have waived bills is Murang'a county but all the other 45 counties are yet to take a similar action.

With four fatalities and 126 positive cases of coronavirus by April 4, Kenya is already implementing a dusk to dawn curfew, with stiffer measures expected in the coming days.