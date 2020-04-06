Kenya: Workforce Hardest Hit By COVID-19 Economic Meltdown - Study

5 April 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — A new study by a market research firm, Consumer Insights, has revealed the coronavirus pandemic in the country has greatly affected the country's workforce with pay cuts and job losses being the norm.

The study which was conducted online with a sample size of 2,359 respondents interviewed across other African countries revealed that Kenya was the worst hit country in the continent.

Ndirangu Maina, the pollster's Managing Director, said 86 per cent of Kenyans had been adversely affected by the virus whose impact has plunged world economies into turmoil.

The research published Sunday further revealed that income of the Kenyan employed worker had significantly reduced at 76 per cent. Other employees have lost their jobs in extreme cases.

Kenya's hospitality, tourism and agriculture sectors have been the first recipients of the reeling effects of the virus with a majority of the companies shutting their doors.

Companies that have however, managed to stay afloat during this period have resorted to instructing some of their staff to work from home in a bid to have a leaner workforce in the office in compliance with the Ministry of Health directive on observing social distance among other precautionary measures.

"For Kenyans in particular, working from home does not seem to be working too well, with 81 per cent of those interviewed saying that it is either less effective than usual or totally ineffective," the findings revealed.

Other African countries that took part in the survey include: Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Ghana, Zambia, Cameroon, Eswatini and Botswana.

Kenya has so far registered four fatalities with the latest being a six-year-old boy who succumbed at the Kenyatta National Hospital with the number of infections also rising to 126 people.

The government has since announced additional measures with Kenyans now required to wear face masks when in public after research indicated that their application minimizes the spread of the virus.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.