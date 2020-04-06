Kenya: Odibet's Virtual Gaming Platform Brings Relief to Gamers

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has rendered the sporting scene dormant, the latest trend in the betting scene is virtual betting which is the talk of the town among punters.

Virtual betting is basically a kind of betting availed by some bookies, in Kenya and the world, where customers can place bets on computer-generated games-which function just like real matches with real teams and players.

The football matches are 'real' but much shorter, so you don't have to wait for a whole 90 minutes for the match to end.

The virtual matches usually take about two minutes each, but the winning value remains the same as those of actual matches and their odds.

Over the past few months, OdiBets has become famous for its unique virtual betting platform known as Odi League.

A review on Odi League, for example, one is able to place their virtual bets on various markets just like they would on real sports bets.

Punters also have an opportunity to experience incredible deals with boosted odds.

To add icing on the cake, new clients get a Sh20 bonus on their first bet on OdiLeague.

Odibets also has a FIFA Esport generated tournament dubbed FIFA 20 played on Playstation 4 console.

The odds on the games are available on the Odibets betting platform whereby punters can pick on the games they can bet on.

The games last between 6 to 10 minutes.

So, before the games resume, you can jump onto the virtual betting bandwagon to make some big cash as we await normalcy in the various leagues affected by the coronavirus.