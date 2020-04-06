Zimbabwe: Cabinet Taskforce On COVID-19 Update ... 'Prevention, Precaution Are Key'

announcement

The following is an update from a member of the Cabinet Taskforce on Covid-19 and Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa

Good day Zimbabweans.

Government would like to thank every Zimbabwean who has been complying with the preventative measures put in place by our President Cde ED Mnangagwa. Prevention and precaution are key, there is no vaccine yet.

Zimbabwe is not alone in these tragic times. The whole world is under attack from this deadly virus. To this effect we have intensified civic education and information sharing with all communities all the way to the grass roots.

With the coronavirus there are no models except ourselves. Thus it is extremely important that as a people we take heed of our President and all what he has put in place.

Together we can win this war against coronavirus.

As we begin a new week, Government remains hopeful but alive to the potential danger of an outbreak; that the numbers will not implode at some point and this can only be aided if citizens continue to shine and play their part as they have exemplified high levels of maturity and understanding.

The Ministry of Information, working together with the Ministry of Heath, will continue to feed you with as much information as is possible such that there should be no vacuum in this regard.

The Government is fully seized with this pandemic and all hands are on deck. We believe that we will overcome this plague.

As cumulative tests, which have been done in the country, we have 349 and those who have been found negative are 340, those found positive nine.

If anyone suspects that they might be infected they need not go to the hospital, rather you should call toll free number 2019 whereby they would be assessed over the phone. If there is any need, an emergency rapid response team will attend to you.

Otherwise stay well, stay at home and be blessed.