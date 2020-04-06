Malawi Fuel Prices Slashed After Mutharika's Directive - Minibus Fares Must Fall Too

4 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) has revised downwards prices for fuel following President Peter Mutharika's directive on Saturday evening.

Mutharika issued the order hours after the fourth case of the coronavirus in Malawi was confirmed.

He ordered the authority to reduce fuel pump prices with immediate effect in order to reduce transport costs.

Mera responded swiftly to announce new prices after the President's directive.

In announcing the new prices, Mera, in a statement signed by its chief executive officer Collins Magalasi and board chairperson the Reverend Joseph Bvumbwe, say Petrol is now at K780 00 per litre, down from K930 00, representing a 16.13 percent reduction; diesel is at K765 60 per litre, from K887 00, a 13.75 percent reduction while paraffin registered a 9.71 percent reduction, now selling at K625 00 from K693 00.

Mera advises all operators to sell petroleum products at prices not exceeding the maximum pump prices set.

