Malawi: Mutharika's 10 Major Highlights in Bold Directives for Malawi COVID-19 Measures

President Peter Mutharika on Saturday evening addressed the nation to give an update on Coronavirus and new measures to be effected. Here are the 10 major highlights in the address:

1. Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) to reduce fuel prices with immediate effect. This move is intended to reduce transport costs.

2. Treasury to reduce salaries for the President, Cabinet Ministers & Deputy Ministers by 10% for three months.

3. Malawi Revenue Authority to open up a voluntary tax compliance window for a period of six months to allow taxpayers with arrears to settle their tax obligations in installments without penalty.

4. Provide a special fund to ADMARC to buy agricultural produce at competitive prices.

5. Establish a Relief Fund through which well-wishers, companies, and individuals can support the fight against Coronavirus, apply tax waivers on the importation of essential goods for Coronavirus management. These include personal protective equipment, hand sanitizers, soaps, water treatment chemicals and many more.

6. Reduce fees and charges on all electronic money transactions in order to promote use of electronic money transactions.

7. Ministry of Health to recruit 2,000 health workers to assist in the fight of the pandemic. And need for more soldiers and human power.

8. Treasury to increase the risk allowances for health workers as a matter of urgency.

9. Ministry of Agriculture to ensure that Auction Holdings Limited functions normally, to operate the tobacco marketing season and protect tobacco farmers.

10. Competition and Fair Trading Commission to increase surveillance & protect consumers from anyone who wants to unfairly increase prices of essential goods. People who intend to take advantage of our current situation will be punished.

