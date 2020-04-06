Malawi: Mutharika's 10 Major Highlights in Bold Directives for Malawi COVID-19 Measures

4 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

President Peter Mutharika on Saturday evening addressed the nation to give an update on Coronavirus and new measures to be effected. Here are the 10 major highlights in the address:

Mutharika: Bold, decisive and pragmatic

1. Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) to reduce fuel prices with immediate effect. This move is intended to reduce transport costs.

2. Treasury to reduce salaries for the President, Cabinet Ministers & Deputy Ministers by 10% for three months.

3. Malawi Revenue Authority to open up a voluntary tax compliance window for a period of six months to allow taxpayers with arrears to settle their tax obligations in installments without penalty.

4. Provide a special fund to ADMARC to buy agricultural produce at competitive prices.

5. Establish a Relief Fund through which well-wishers, companies, and individuals can support the fight against Coronavirus, apply tax waivers on the importation of essential goods for Coronavirus management. These include personal protective equipment, hand sanitizers, soaps, water treatment chemicals and many more.

6. Reduce fees and charges on all electronic money transactions in order to promote use of electronic money transactions.

7. Ministry of Health to recruit 2,000 health workers to assist in the fight of the pandemic. And need for more soldiers and human power.

8. Treasury to increase the risk allowances for health workers as a matter of urgency.

9. Ministry of Agriculture to ensure that Auction Holdings Limited functions normally, to operate the tobacco marketing season and protect tobacco farmers.

10. Competition and Fair Trading Commission to increase surveillance & protect consumers from anyone who wants to unfairly increase prices of essential goods. People who intend to take advantage of our current situation will be punished.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.