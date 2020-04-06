Rwanda: Coronavirus Pandemic Affects Contracts of Over 50 Players

4 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

If the Coronavirus pandemic isn't over by 31 May, Rayon Sports will be one of the most affected clubs since four of their key players will be out of contract.

Rayon Sports' right back Eric Radu Iradukunda, midfielders, Ally Niyonzima and Fabrice Mugheni Kakule and striker Michael Sarpong will all be out of contract by 31 May, 2020.

Usually football clubs in the Rwanda Premier League sign players until July 4th when the Peace Cup final is played but other players have contracts that end on May 31st- when the league normally concludes.

What will happen to players if their contracts elapse before the league ends?

When the league was halted in March, 24 matches had been played and only six matches were left.

The season was meant to be concluded by May 31, but now, officials are not sure when the league will end.

It is however said that the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA) is in talks with the Africa Football Confederation (CAF) and FIFA to grant special permission for short-term contracts, thus facilitating 'week-by-week deals' for players who are free-agents.

The Rwanda Premier League and other sporting activities were suspended on 15 March, 2020 as the government outlined measures to combat the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Which players are out of contract in July?

The New Times' Peter Kamasa compiled a list of over 50 players whose current contracts are about to expire.

Rayon Sports

1. Eric Radu Iradukunda,

2. Ally Niyonzima

3. Fabrice Mugheni Kakule

4. Michael Sarpong

5. Eric Irambona

6. Hussein Habimana.

Mukura VS

1. Bertrand Iradukunda

2. Gael Duhayindavyi

3. Janvier Mutijima

4. Innocent Ndizeye

5. Dieudonne Munezero

6. Hassan Rugirayabo.

SC Kiyovu

1. Regis Mbonyingabo

2. Ally Mbogo

3. Ally Serumogo

4. Derrick Mutangana

5. Saleh Ishimwe

6. Ghislain Armel

7. Twizerimana Martin Fabrice

Police

1. Issa Bigirimana

2. Jean Paul Uwimbabazi

3. Osee Iyabivuze

4. Eric Ngendahimana

5. Ndayishimiye Celestin

6. Mohammed Mpozembizi

7. Antoine Dominique Ndayishimiye

8. Olivier Usabimana

9. Munyemana Alexandre.

AS Muhanga

1. Bosco Ruboneka

2. Danny Niyongira

3. Dieudonne Ndayishimiye

4. Eriasa Rucogoza

5. Jack Munyaneza

6. Arlon Munyeshuri

7. Obed Kagaba

8. Junior Nizigiyimana

9. Aman Twagirayezu

10. Idrissa Nsengiyumva

Etincelles

1. Hakim Tuyisenge

2. Freddy Mucyo Ngabo

3. Jean Bosco Akayezu

4. Ibrahim Kibonke

5. Ismail Gikamba

6. Salite Gentil Kambale

7. Claude Mumbele Saiba

8. Dominic Nsengiyumva

9. Issa Hakizimana

Musanze Fc

1. Jean Paul Nduwayezu

2. Jean Pierre Maombi

3. Eugene Habyarimana

4. Jean Dushimumugenzi

5. Ally Sova Moussa

6. Japhet Imurora

7. Cedrick Mugenzi

Sunrise Fc

1. Samson Babua

2. Leon Kawunga Uwambajimana

3. Jean d'Amour Nzayisenga

4. Vivien Niyonkuru

5. Gad Niyonshuti

Gicumbi Fc

1. Willy Manzi

2. Christopher Uwiringiyimana

3. Omar Muhumure

4. Shadad Nsengayire.

