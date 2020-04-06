South Africa: How to Put Corrupt Officials Behind Bars in Double-Quick Time

opinion

The state can leapfrog conventional prosecutorial gridlock and jail state-owned-enterprise executives and company directors by using a 'winning ugly' strategy.

South Africans are hopelessly fatigued by the never-ending bad news stories of crooked politicians, equally dishonest business people, incompetent civil servants and hollowed out institutions where the topics of grand corruption and state profligacy loom large and the public is clamouring for visible justice where actions speak louder than words.

Unfortunately, little progress is being made owing to prosecutorial gridlock at a corrupted and sabotaged NPA devoid of the requisite forensic, data collection or financial skills necessary for the successful prosecutions of complex cases and where the NPA, on its current trajectory, will never achieve the timeous prosecutorial success necessary to assist our country in avoiding the failed-state bullet.

The NPA and the country are fast running out of road and, in many ways, the NPA's unfortunate position is not dissimilar to that of the broken Springbok rugby team of 2017 where coach Rassie Erasmus was forced to adopt a simple "winning ugly" game plan in order to deliver the desired results in the shortest possible time frame.

It has been suggested by the NPA that solid corruption cases take...