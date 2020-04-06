Tanzania: Basketball League Organisers Hunt Sponsors

THE Arusha Basketball League is in limbo as organisers are facing many hurdles even at this point when sporting events have been suspended.

For starters, like all other sporting events, the basketball league is grounded pending the current Covid-19 global outbreak.

But most important is the fact that, organizers want sponsorship from firms and companies that at the moment have gone underground.

"We are contacting various organisations seeking support, but few have shown interest, while other have issued long list of ultimatums," stated the Arusha Regional Basketball Association (ARBA), Secretary General, Phabian Mjarif.

According to the official, the league also suffers lack of playing venues; "We are forced to rely on only one arena, the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium, which is a multipurpose ground, usually also hosting other events including football, athletics and even public meetings," said Mjarif.

He was hopeful that they will in future be allowed to use the new Ngarenaro Arena built by the City council adjacent to the Primary School, within the National Housing area, which also has basketball courts.

The Arusha Regional Basketball League was scheduled to start in the first week of April, but the calendar fell within the Covid-19 curfew and now the league has been postponed pending the government directives.

MS-Training Center for Development Cooperation (TCDC) of Usa River are the defending champions.