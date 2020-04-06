Africa: Kagame, AU Leaders Discuss Africa's COVID-19 Response

President Paul Kagame revealed Friday that he held a productive conference with other African Union (AU) leaders, which discussed the need for a robust response to the coronavirus pandemic and addressing its impact.

The virtual meeting which was chaired by the AU Chair, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa discussed the need for Africa to stand together, and speak with one voice.

Kagame also indicated that the meeting emphasized the need to "work through our institutions to mobilize resources and harmonize the support from international partners."

Africa is among the countries that are feeling the impact of Covid-19, just like the rest of the world.

As of Friday, the continent had reported 7,123 COVID-19 cases, 289 deaths, and 592 recoveries, according to the Africa Centre for Disease Control.

The pandemic has brought businesses to a halt, stopped travel and tourism, and disrupted global supply chains, causing economic shocks across the continent.

Other leaders who participated in the meeting included presidents Macky Sall of Senegal, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta of Mali, and Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt.

Others are Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Félix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and AU Commission Chair Moussa Faki.

The meeting was also attended by President Emmanuel Macron of France, whom Kagame said was a "good partner for Africa", and WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to Kagame, the meeting stressed the urgency and need to materialize all commitments swiftly and flexibly.

"Through coordinated action, we can succeed in mitigating the health and economic impact of #COVID19 on our population," he tweeted on Friday night.

The President stressed that the loss of and damage to life and economy globally and particularly in Africa is colossal, and so must be the amounts of energy and financial packages to bring things back to normal and beyond.

He particularly commended the role African institutions like the African Development Board and Afreximbank have played to provide timely response to the African countries that have been hit by the new coronavirus.

Globally, the virus, which was declared a global pandemic by WHO, has been diagnosed in over 1.1 million people while the death tool is almost 60,000.