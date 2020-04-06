Nigeria: COVID-19 - 18 Chinese Doctors On Their Way to Nigeria - Minister

3 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The Federal Government has said that 18 Chinese doctors are on their way to Nigeria with medical supplies including ventilators, to assist in overcoming the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said this on Friday in Abuja at the fifth joint national briefing of the Presidential Taskforce Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

According to him, a group of Chinese companies working in Nigeria have donated medical supplies to support the country's fight against COVID-19.

He said the items being expected include commodities like personal protective equipment and ventilators.

"I have been notified of medical supplies from China, courtesy of a group of Chinese companies working here in Nigeria. A special cargo aircraft shall leave Nigeria in a few days to collect the items which include commodities, personal protective equipment and ventilators.

"An 18-man team of Chinese medical experts including doctors, nurses and other medical advisers shall come along with the flight to assist us. I must at this juncture commend our front-line workers who are doing a great job in case identification and management.

"As we prepare to contain COVID-19, we must not lose sight of other health challenges in our country. Routine health service must continue in our hospitals. Only a wing of tertiary health centres should be used for infected patients," Ehanire said.

The minister said about 3,000 samples have been tested for the disease, and that Nigeria will witness an increase in confirmed coronavirus cases despite the lockdown, due to the increment in the contact tracing and testing.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

