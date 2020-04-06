Sierra Leone: Govt Tightens Restrictions After First 2 Coronavirus Cases

6 April 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Sierra Leone is the latest African country to launch a nationwide attack against the deadly coronavirus after two unrelated people tested positive for the virus in the capital, Freetown.

Sierra Leone's national COVID19 Coordinator, Brig (Rtd) Kellie Conteh, said a three-day nationwide lockdown will begin Sunday.

Conteh also said religious gatherings are banned and the government has already placed restrictions on entry into the country by land and international flights.

Additionally, the World Bank announced, Sierra Leone will receive $7.5 million from its initiative to help dozens of developing countries with coronavirus emergency health support.

