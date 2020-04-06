Tanzania: COVID-19 - Media Fined for Broadcasting Against Tanzania's Stance

4 April 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Jacob Mosenda Jmosenda

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) has ordered three local media outlets to make a public apology as well as pay a fine of five million within 30 days after the institution said they breached the license conditions and the law.

According to TCRA, the fines follow the Star Media Tanzania Limited,Multichoice Tanzania Limited and Azam Digital Broadcast Limited failure to comply with the authority's regulations of the electronic postal communications.

According to TCRA the media channels had transmitted via their respective platforms, a television broadcast of "false and misleading information about Tanzania's stance on Covid-19."

In its statement issued by the director general on April 2, 2020, as seen by The Citizen yesterday, Star Media and Azam Digital were ordered to appear before the regulator on 27 March, while Multichoice Tanzania was scheduled to report on 30 March, to show cause why regulatory measures should not be taken against them for their being in breach of the law.

"In response, the companies appeared... as ordered and acknowledged to have committed the breach," reads part of the statement from TCRA.

However failure to comply with the orders, "we shall proceed to take further regulatory and legal action against them without further notice and at their own costs and consequences," says the statement.

Also Read

Tanzania consults MUHAS expert on wearing face mask

Why Tanzania's boxer nose-dived in world ranking

How KIA went into the limelight over Covid-19

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.