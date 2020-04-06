Tanzania: Chinese Embassy Remembers COVID-19 Victims, Tazara Heroes

THE Chinese Embassy in Dar es Salaam hoisted the national flag at half-mast on Saturday to mourn for the martyrs who lost their lives in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic as well as the compatriots who passed away because of the disease.

According to the Embassy's press statement issued on Saturday, Ambassador of China to Tanzania Wang Ke and Secretary General of Tanzania-China Friendship Promotion Association, Joseph Kahama paid tribute to the Chinese Experts Cemetery in the outskirts of Dar es Salaam, in honor of those who sacrificed their lives in the construction of Tanzania-Zambia Railway (TAZARA) and the implementation of other China-Tanzania cooperation projects.

Ambassodor Wang Ke, Mr Kahama and other representatives of the Chinese Embassy and Chinese enterprises in Tanzania observed three minute's silence in front of the monument before laying flowers in front of a gravestones in the Chinese Experts Cemetery in Dar es Salaam.

Most of the decreased buried in the Cemetery lost their lives during the construction of the famous TAZARA railway.