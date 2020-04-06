Tanzania: Chinese Embassy Remembers COVID-19 Victims, Tazara Heroes

4 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sauli Giliard

THE Chinese Embassy in Dar es Salaam hoisted the national flag at half-mast on Saturday to mourn for the martyrs who lost their lives in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic as well as the compatriots who passed away because of the disease.

According to the Embassy's press statement issued on Saturday, Ambassador of China to Tanzania Wang Ke and Secretary General of Tanzania-China Friendship Promotion Association, Joseph Kahama paid tribute to the Chinese Experts Cemetery in the outskirts of Dar es Salaam, in honor of those who sacrificed their lives in the construction of Tanzania-Zambia Railway (TAZARA) and the implementation of other China-Tanzania cooperation projects.

Ambassodor Wang Ke, Mr Kahama and other representatives of the Chinese Embassy and Chinese enterprises in Tanzania observed three minute's silence in front of the monument before laying flowers in front of a gravestones in the Chinese Experts Cemetery in Dar es Salaam.

Most of the decreased buried in the Cemetery lost their lives during the construction of the famous TAZARA railway.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.