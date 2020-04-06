Namibia: Woman Arrested for Throwing Dagga Into Prison Cells

A young woman was arrested earlier today for throwing several bales of dagga and a mandrax pill into the prison cells at Khorixas.

According to Khorixas station commander Teofilus Ipinge, the woman arrived at the police station claiming to be bringing food to a trial-awaiting inmate. "The person came to the police station on the pretext to bring food for an inmate, but after she failed to get in contact with a prisoner who assist outside (sic), she went behind [the police station] and threw the dagga inside the prison cells," Ipinge said.

Ipinge said the woman might have attempted to communicate with an inmate before she threw the cannabis inside the prison cells, although this could not be established for certain. A police officer who resides at the police barracks spotted the woman and alerted the other officers. The woman was charged on two counts for contravention of both section two and three of subsection (B) of Act 41/1971, the first for possession of suspected mandrax and the second for possession of suspected cannabis.

With The Namibian present, the suspect was visibly distressed as she revealed the source of the drugs and begged the local police for leniency, pointing to the fact that she is a mother. "I am leaving my children at home. I have children," she pleaded with the police officers.

The Khorixas police chief, however, said it was not the first time the woman was arrested in possession of drugs, describing her as "a regular'.