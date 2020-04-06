Namibia: Police Need to Practise Social Distancing - Shangula

HEALTH minister Kalumbi Shangula says social distancing should be practised by everyone, including members of the Namibian Police.

Shangula told The Namibian on Thursday: "Social distancing is for all individuals. The virus will not say it cannot infect the police. It seems they [the police] don't adhere to the measures."

The government's advice regarding social distancing should be adhered to by the police, journalists and everyone else, Shangula said.

He added that in case law enforcement officials do not have face masks the health ministry can provide them with it if the ministry had it in stock.

Namibians throughout the country have been criticising law enforcement officials on social media platforms for not adhering to social distancing measures. Some people have called on the police to also use protective clothing and to limit the number of officials in their vehicles, and there have been calls that the number of people put into police vans should be limited as well.

Namibian police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi told The Namibian it was not a matter of the Namibian Police not adhering to government measures, but a lack of resources also played a role.

"We are challenged although we are there on the forefront. Our lives are on the stake," Shikwambi said.

She added that the police were thankful to the Ohlthaver and List Group for the donation of thousands of pairs of gloves and sanitisers that it handed over to the police last week, and called on other companies to come on board, too.