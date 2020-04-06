Angola: Football - Collegial Decision to Shutdown Top Division Championship Defended

Luanda — The Angolan Football Federation (FAF) dismissed an early attribution of the title of the top division National Football Championship (Girabola2019/20) of the first division, but admitted that any decision in this regard will be a collegial one.

According to the institution's secretary general, Rui Costa, any measure of the federation on the future of Girabola2019/20 will depend on a communication from the health institutions or the Executive, on the incidences of the corona-virus (COVID -19) in the country.

Last Friday' interview to Jornal de Angola (Angolan newspaper), the FAF leader said that the current situation recommends sports agents some consideration, due to the existence of the State of Emergency, decreed by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

"We are observing 15 days that may or may not be extended. We must, at the very least, wait for this time", he stressed.

The competition was suspended on March 21, following the order issued by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to suspend all sports activities in the country.

After 25 rounds played, the uncertainty regarding the champion persists. Petro de Luanda are the leaders of the competition with 54 points, followed by 1º de Agosto, with 51, with one delayed game.

In the next round (26th), 1º de Agosto and Petro de Luanda face each other for the challenge that may dictate the winner of this edition of the national competition.