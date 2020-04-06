Nigeria: COVID-19 - Nigeria Now Has Nine Testing Facilities

6 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria has now boasted it's testing capacity for COVID-19 with additional facility bringing to a total of nine centres across the country.

According to the Official twitter handle of NCDC, "the Lagos State Biosafety Level-3 Laboratory has been activated for #COVID19 testing. This brings the number of COVID-19 testing labs in Nigeria to 9. In progress- Maiduguri, Kano, Sokoto, Port Harcourt, Jos & Kaduna.

It will be recalled that the Lagos State already had two testing facilities, one at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital and Nigeria Institute of Medical Research, the new facility at Mainland Hospital Yaba will bring to total three testing facilities in Lagos.

Also, Oyo, Osun, Abuja, Edo, Ebonyi State has one testing facility each while Maiduguri, Kano, Sokoto, Port Harcourt, Jos & Kaduna are in the process of acquire their own facility.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.