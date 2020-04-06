Malawi: Voter Registration Facing Cancellation to Safeguard 'Right to Life' - COVID-19 Could Mar Malawi Fresh Election

As concern is growing that a woefully inadequate health system will leave Malawi unable to cope with the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis, there has been calls to halt the voter registration exercise to start next week for July 2 presidential fresh elections in view of the social distance measures.

Could voter registration be done with physical distancing measures?

Malawi has so far recorded four cases of Covid-19 and fears are that the number could surge with more testing.

While special Cabinet Committee on Saturday refused to address a question on whether the voter registration will proceed or not, its chairperson Minister of Health, Jappie Mhango simply said: "There cannot be elections without humans."

Taking his turn, Secretary for Health Dan Namarika said the right to life has to be safeguarded.

He said voter registration is a contradiction to set measures which include social distance.

Namarika said voter registration may aggravate the spread of the virus and therefore was of the view to cancel it.

He said resources must be channeled to the fight against Coronavirus.

"Are you sure we should prioritise elections over Covid-19?" asked Namarika who said has made a similar presentation to Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD).

Kandi Padambo, the Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) chairperson, said it is important to follow medical experts' advice if the virus has an implication worth suspension of the electoral process.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah already conceded today that it might be difficult to conduct the polls due to coronavirus pandemic.

She said the outbreak--which has resulted in President Peter Mutharika declaring a State of Disaster--might impact of the process leading to the electoral body failing to conduct the election within the timeframe of 150 days as stipulated by the Constitutional Court (Concourt) on February 3.

