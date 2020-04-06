Malawi Police Seals Uncharted Routes Threatening COVID-19 Fight

4 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

Government has said Malawi Police Services has sealed all uncharted routes that people could be using to cross borders uncharted, which remains a threat in the face of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Kasambo: Immigration Department has tightened checks in all the borders

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi has said this at a news conference in Lilongwe addressed by a Special Cabinet Committee on Covid-19.

He was responding to a question from a journalist on reports that people are still crossing the Malawi-Zambia borders.

"Police have sealed all uncharted routes because these were undermining the fight against coronavirus," said Dausi.

"No more border porosity," he stressed.

Malawi, which has recorded the fourth case of Covid-19, receives many illegal immigrants daily through uncharted routes.

Many of the illegal immigrants that use uncharted routes without undergoing any designated screening processes come from countries that have reported cases of Covid-19.

Immigration's spokesperson Joseph Chauwa said following the Covid-19 threat his department has been holding emergency meetings with officials from Ministry of Health and they have been taking important information to officers working in the borders on protective measures against killer virus.

Malawi's neighbours that have reported Covid-19 infenctions are Zambia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Tanzania.

Regional Immigration Officer for the East, Vivian Kasambo, told journalists in Mangochi that his department had tightened checks in all the borders such as Katuli and Chiponde.

Kasambo also said his department was working hand in hand with the Health Sector to enforce the quarantine of Malawians entering the country from other countries affected by the Coronavirus.

"We are very vigilant to make sure that we don't import this virus into the country and we are coordinating well with the Health Sector in a number of areas, including following up on quarantine and self-isolation cases," explained Kasambo.

He appealed to people in Mangochi to show patriotism to the country by ensuring that issues of quarantine and self-isolation are adhered to.

"This is the time we should show patriotism to the country; let's tell our relatives and loved ones who come from South Africa to follow procedures put in place by government to fight this virus," explained Kasambo.

Mangochi is one of the districts where Malawians flock to and fro South Africa and there are hundreds of Malawians from Mangochi living in South Africa.

Meanwhile, five people are on surveillance in the district due to their travel history and, according to the district hospital, the five are cooperative.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Get Us Out of Here - U.S. to Evacuate Citizens Out of Africa
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.