South Africa: Anti-Gang Unit Arrest Attempted Murder Suspect in Bethelsdorp

press release

Anti-Gang Unit members arrested a 35-year-old attempted murder suspect early this afternoon at his house in Italy Street in Timothy Valley.

It is alleged that on 3 April 2020 at about 12:55, the 21-year-old victim was walking in Italy Street with a friend when shots were fired at them. The victims started running. He later realised that he was shot in his left calf and was taken to hospital for treatment. The suspect is known to the complainant.

Today at about 12:45, the suspect was arrested at his house in Italy Street. He is detained on a charge of attempted murder and is expected to appear in court soon.