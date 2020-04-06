Malawi Veep Chilima to Forgo Full Salary to Help COVID-19 Fight

Malawi vice-president Saulos Chilima has said he will forgo his entire salary of K1.7 million monthly towards efforts to mobilise resources for the coronavirus (Covid-19) fight.

Chilima's spokesperson Pilirani Phiri confirmed that the State Vice-President has committed all his salato ro the Covid-fight.

"I can confirm that Chilima is giving up three months salary to contribute to the state of public health emergency to help in efforts to halt the spread of the coronavirus," Phiri said.

"This is from now up to three months, Thereafter, he will continue his promises to give 50 percent of his salary to charity," he said.

Phiri said the Office of the Vice-President will be communicating to the Chief Secretary and Cabinet to channel Chilima's salary to Covid-19 fight.

Chilima surrendering of his salary comes barely a day President Peter Mutharika ordered Treasury to cut his own salary and the wages of his ministers and deputy ministers by 10% for three months to augment the government's funds in responding and containing the spread of the viral disease.

The money saved would be directed towards the fight against the novel coronavirus, he added.

Malawi has so far recorded four cases of the virus but Lilongwe District Health Office says it has traced 60 people believed to have had contact with the index patient of the virus.

Mutharika declared a state of emergency on March 23 to combat the virus.There is no lockdown but schools are closed and the government says it is urging people to work from home and follow hand-washing and social-distancing guidelines.

All social gatherings of more than 100 people, such as funerals, church services and political rallies, have been banned.