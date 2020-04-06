South Africa: Murder Suspects Arrested in Walmer

press release

Three alleged murder suspects were arrested shortly after the murder of a 21-year-old man in Walmer Township last night.

It is alleged that on Saturday, 4 April 2020 at about 22:45, Xolani Maneli, his younger brother and four other male were at a house in Phelakula Street. An argument erupted over a backpack and a speaker. The Manelis' then left with the speaker. The four suspects followed them and attacked them in Sigcawu Street with sticks and knives. The younger brother managed to run away while Xolani Maneli was severely beaten and stabbed to death.

While police were busy at the crime scene, information received that one of the suspect's was nearby. The 43-year-old was arrested. At about 06:00 this morning, Walmer detectives arrested two more suspects, aged 28 and 30 at their houses in Phelakula Street. The fourth arrest is imminent.

The arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 7 April 2020.