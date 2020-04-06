South Africa: Firearms, Ammunition and Drugs Seized During Western Cape Weekend Operations

5 April 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Various operations in the Western Cape throughout the weekend paid off with the seizure of three firearms, ammunition and drugs.

Members attached to the Manenberg SAPS Crime Prevention Unit and Gugulethu police seized a pistol and rounds of ammunition and arrested a 33-year-old suspect yesterday evening at a garage in Manenberg.

Meanwhile in Elsies River, local Crime Prevention Unit and Anti-Gang Unit members were following information after a shooting incident in the area when they arrested a 22-year-old suspect for being illegally in possession of a firearm, magazine and seven rounds of ammunition on Friday, 3 April 2020.

Nyanga police on patrol arrested an 18-year-old suspect for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition in the early hours of Saturday, 4 April 2020.

At a roadblock on Saturday, 4 April 2020 on the N7 outside Atlantis, a 45-year-old driver of a vehicle was stopped. On him police found hundred mandrax tablets. He was charged for possession of drugs.

At another roadblock in Piketberg, police arrested a suspect for possession of 500 mandrax tablets. He was charged with possession and dealing in drugs.

All arrested suspects are expected to appear in various courts soon.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

