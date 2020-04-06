South Africa: Rebuilding South Africa After COVID-19

opinion

The true test of leadership is not in putting out fires, but in rebuilding after the damage the fire has caused.

We are now in what are extraordinary times for our nation and the world at large, following the outbreak and spread of Covid-19. President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to implement a national 21-day shutdown is a decisive and necessary move to stop the spread of the virus and must be endorsed and supported by all patriotic South Africans.

International trends indicate that this may be only the beginning of a global pandemic that will alter our world and established ways of life for the foreseeable future. And all credible indicators predict that the negative effects of this virus on economies will take years to correct. For South Africa, revised GDP figures for 2020 are looking grim, with Investec predicting -2.7%, BNP Paribas -4%, and Stanlib -4.9%, with others likely to follow suit. Our current recession will extend, further dividing South Africans on the basis of economic means.

At present, our nation's leadership is responding to a crisis. Where there is a fire, interventions such as lockdowns are simply fire extinguishers. The true test of leadership will be in rebuilding the...