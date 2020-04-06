Botswana: Five DRC Nationals to Be Quarantined

Dukwi — Five people from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) who arrived at Dukwi refugee camp on Thursday would be quarantined at Tutume Shumba Lodge.

Tutume District Health Management Team (DHMT) head, Dr Irvin Kgetse confirmed this earlier today.

He said the DRC nationals were a male aged 40 years, who was traveling with young children aged six and three years. He said there was also a man aged 27, who was traveling with a seven-year-old child.

Dr Kgetse explained that on interrogation, the group said they entered Botswana through ungazetted point and were dropped off at the Dukwi refugee camp on April 2 by a truck on transit.

He further pointed that the 27-year-old man had also revealed that he came with his mother who was traveling in a different truck and they had lost contact with her.

Dr Kgetse said the group was put in isolation at the camp after they were screened by medical personnel at the camp and they would be quarantine at Tutume Shumba lodge.

Furthermore, Dr Kgetse pointed out that they already had 17 people on self isolation and they would be quarantined tomorrow. He said many of them were Batswana who entered the country illegally from South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile deputy district commissioner for Tutume, Ms Utlwanang Kerekang noted that on Friday, they issued 213 permits to Batswana from Marobela, Nata, Gweta and Tutume.

She said even in the early morning of today, they issued 27 permits and they were forced to return such people back to their homes as their reason for seeking permits were not strong enough.

Ms Kerekang nonetheless said they had five people who needed permits for medical reasons and they had to refer them to medical doctors for further advice.

In addition, she said there10 people who came for a funeral at Maitengwe and they ordered them to remain at Maitengwe until the end of the State of Public Emergency.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>