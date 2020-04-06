South Africa: COVID-19 Droplets and Aerosol Transmission - How Do We Protect Others and Ourselves?

6 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sehaam Khan and Saurabh Sinha

A multipronged approach that adjusts as new evidence comes to light is required to tackle the spread of Covid-19. Humility to listen and be adaptable is now more important than ever.

The rapid increase in the spread and transmission rate of the virus SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19), has led to a frenzied upsurge in general and social media coverage. This, in turn, has led to many conflicting reports related to the spread and transmission of Covid-19 within various environments.

Hourly, we are bombarded with newspaper articles and social media stories, which relay "factual" information from "reliable" sources. The public is confused! While we are cautioned to only rely on information provided by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), there have also been many reputable research papers that have recently been published, related to the transmission and spread of the virus.

Furthermore, infectious disease experts working on the frontline of Covid-19 control have released videos and reports. Peer-reviewed journal articles and expert information from infectious disease specialists are thus important resources, which must be considered in our quest to learn as much as we can about this virus currently ravaging our globe. Let us thus...

