South Africa: Netball SA President Recovers From Coronavirus, Shares Experience

5 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Netball South Africa President Cecilia Molokwane has fully recovered from Covid-19 after being in quarantine for the past two weeks.

Molokwane had travelled to the United Kingdom and had several meetings with heads of various sports federations including the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa prior to her testing positive.

Molokwane has been in quarantine as per instructions by her medical doctor and has since gone back to retest.

The results came back on Saturday and Molokwane has now tested negative. She joins over 50 people in South Africa, who have recovered from the pandemic.

South Africa has 1 585 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Molokwane also confirmed that none of the persons she interacted with upon her return from the UK have tested positive.

"Following my results, both my Medical Doctor Sam Manthata and MEC for Health in Limpopo Dr. Phophi Ramathuba recommended that I be in quarantine for at least two weeks before I can retest again," she said in a press release on Sunday morning.

Molokwane revealed that this has been a nightmare experience and urged everyone to take the virus serious.

"It is such an exhausting exercise however it's worth it to be self-quarantined for my sake and the sake of those close to you. I have a 3-year-old daughter not being able to even give her a hug is a nightmare; one needs to be self-disciplined because the virus doesn't move however people do," she said.

"This virus is serious, and I see people not taking it seriously and it worries me, I will continue with my family to adhere to the precautions and the lockdown.

"To all those that were praying for me and those who never judges me and supported me a big thank you. Coronavirus knows no color, race, gender, religion whether rich or poor it will get you, so for us to safe the country please stay at home and be safe."

