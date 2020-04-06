Nigeria: Naira Marley, Others Were in My House Before Lockdown, Funke Akindele Reacts

Hours before her arrest, actress Funke Akindele, aka, Jenifa, said her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz; and singer Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, were in her house before the lockdown order from the Federal Government.

The funny actress opined that none of her guests violated the lockdown order. Disclosing this in a video, Funke said she would never mislead anybody, noting that she practices what she preaches.

Her words, "I have seen all the messages on Social Media. I will not intentionally mislead people.

"It was my husband's birthday. Both of us run a studio which is located in Amen Estate where we live.

"When the pandemic started, we stopped all productions including our new projects.

"But before the lockdown was announced by our President, some youths have been in the boot camp here in Amen Estate - majority of the youths were those you saw in the video.

"Naira Marley came in here before the lockdown. And when the lockdown was announced, he said he would love to stay back, saying he loves this environment.

"I said okay fine. Then my husband's birthday came up. And we all came together as a family.

"Everybody in that video had been in Amen Estate some months before, weeks before and days before the lockdown. Nobody came from their houses to party with us.

"I am sorry if I have misled you. I appreciate your concerns and I promise to always practice what I preach.

"I promise to always support the government in creating more awareness to eradicate this pandemic."

Recall that Police had instructed Naira Marley and Funke's husband to submit selves for interrogation or risked being placed in the forces wanted list, for violating social distancing order.

Vanguard